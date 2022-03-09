ITP issue 15,187 tickets in 2 months

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 15,187 tickets to drivers during last two months under the ongoing road safety campaign to check lane violation. The main objective of the campaign was safety of the people besides ensuring road discipline in the city, said a news release. Under the campaign Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. ITP’s squads remained present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar Highway to educate road users about traffic rules. Pamphlets and leaflets were being distributed to create awareness about traffic laws among citizens.

ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 was also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) appealed citizens to cooperate with the force and follow traffic laws. He asked for strict actions against lane violators and those involved in wrong parking through constant monitoring on the roads and markets.

He hoped that citizens would follow traffic rules and help ITP to ensure secure traffic system in the city.