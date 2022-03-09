JKT group won’t settle for less than minus Buzdar, says Nauman Langrial

LAHORE – A day after expressing reservations over the governance matters in Punjab, the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group on Tuesday went a step further by announcing that they would not settle for less than the replacement of Usman Buzdar in Punjab.

“No talk can move forward [with the government] without minus Buzdar [assurance],” Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial told reporters here after the group meeting, their second in the last two days.

Five members of the JKT group gathered at the residence of Awn Chaudhry, ex-advisor to the CM, while the rest participated in the meeting through phone calls and video link. They also took their leader Jahangir Tareen on the phone from London during the meeting. Awn Chaudhry reportedly took the group members into confidence over his conversation with Defense Minister Pervez Khattak.

The minister further stated that he wanted to make one thing very clear that all the members of the group had a united stance that they would not settle for less than a minus Buzdar formula as their primary demand.

Asked about their nominee for the slot of the new chief minister, he said that they had given complete authority to Jahangir Tareen to take all important decisions including the most important one regarding the new chief minister. “We will accept the decisions taken by Mr Tareen,” he said.

He said Tareen group was united like a family and all members of the group would accept the decisions taken by Jahangir Tareen. “We have also told Aleem Khan the same that you will have to accept the decisions taken by Tareen,” he said.

Langrial said different political parties had contacted their group and the process was still going on. He said the group members were listening to the political parties and were keeping Tareen posted about all developments.

He said that another important meeting of their group would be held on Wednesday (today) to deliberate on the future strategy in the light of new developments.

Asked to comment on the possible nomination of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez as the new Punjab chief minister, he said their leader Jahangir Tareen had the powers to take all decisions. “We will just follow whatever he decides,” he averred.

He also dispelled the impression that their group had raised a standard of revolt against the party leadership. “We have been given a certain mandate and the people have expectations from us. We have not only to think about the PTI, but also about the province,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that following the entry of Aleem Khan and his like-minded MPAs into the JKT group, the importance of the estranged PTI leaders has increased manifold. They have now come to a position to bring their own chief minister in Punjab in the current situation.

Meanwhile, another like-minded group comprising around 14 PTI MPAs has also called its meeting in Lahore on Wednesday (today) to discuss the current political situation. Led by Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, this group is apparently loyal to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The group members include Bilal Asghar Warraich, Col. (retd) Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Ejaz Khan Jazi, Faisal Farooq, Sardar Shahabuddin, Mohiuddin Khan Khosa, Amir Inayat Khan Shahani, Ejaz Sultan Bandisha, Nawab Ali Raza Khan Khakwani, Timur Amjad Lali, Gulraiz Afzal Chan, Ali Asghar Khan Lahri and Ahsan Jahangir Bhatti.

It has been the claim of members of this group that they have formed this group to resolve problems of their constituencies through collective efforts. This group has also been meeting the chief minister in the past.