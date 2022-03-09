KP govt launches online tax payment, vehicle registration

peshawar – As an important development to ensure improved services delivery to the general public, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ETNC) Department has launched online tax payment system, online Motor Vehicle Registration System and Universal Number Plates for vehicles.

A high tech mobile-based application ‘Zama KP’ has been developed for the online registration of vehicles and online payment of various taxes. Initially the App offers facility of online payment of Urban Property Tax and Registration of Motor Vehicles for the consumers. It is pertinent to mention here that online payment facility of Token Tax for motor vehicles is already available in the Zama KP App. Now people can pay their taxes and register their vehicles through mobile phone, and they would not need to visit the concerned offices. In the next phase, this App would be used for online payment of taxes of other departments as well.

The Centralized Motor Vehicle Registration System will facilitate doing away with the district-based vehicles registration and vehicles will now be able to get registration mentioning of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with no mention of the district.

A launching ceremony of online payment system, centralised registration system and universal number plates was held here on Tuesday. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony the Chief Minister said that newly-introduced online payment system and centralised motor vehicle registration would prove to be a milestone in providing improved services and facilities to the people of the province.

He said that effective use of information technology in the government departments is an integral part of the E-governance policy of his government. Purpose of all these efforts was to facilitate the people to optimum level and to close the avenues of corruptions by bringing transparency in the overall business of the departments, he said.

Mahmood Khan said that the government has taken multiple reforms initiatives which have resulted in significant improvement in the services delivery adding that important reforms initiatives include reforms in Patwar system, computerisation of land record, initiative taken under E-governance strategy and Ease of Doing Business policy, establishment of citizen facilitation centres and Asaan Insaaf Marakiz.

He said that the provincial government is introducing a standardised system of E-tendering and E-bidding in the Works Departments to eliminate the role of middle man. From next fiscal year, he said, all types of procurements in government departments would be carried out under a standardised system of E-procurement. He termed the Centralised Motor Vehicle Registration System as an important step to provide facilities to the people and to enhance tax base of the province.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government has fixed the registration fees of vehicles at rupee one only and urged upon the citizens to get maximum benefits of this facility and get their vehicles registered in the province.