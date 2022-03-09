News Desk

KP LG polls: ECP summons Azam Swati

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Railways Minister Azam Swati for reportedly taking part in the election campaign for a candidate of the Mansehra city council in the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Khyer Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The election monitoring body has also summoned candidate Kamal Saleem Swati. Both are required to turn up before the district election commissioner at 11am on March 10, Friday.

Besides, the ECP took notice of panaflex banners and wall chalking in Swat, Shangla, Lower Dir, and Chitral.

The commission also halted the disbursement of cash handouts under the Ehsaas programme in Upper Dir until the conclusion of the local government elections.

It is noteworthy that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to formulate a new code of conduct for the upcoming local government and 2023 general elections.

It convened a meeting that was attended by representatives of political parties. Peoples Party’s Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Farrukh Habib of PTI, Zahid Hamid and Taj Haider attended the meeting with the ECP officials.

It was decided to prepare a new code of conduct for General Election 2023 and local bodies election.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PML-Q hints at siding with opposition if PTI MNAs cease to support govt

Lahore

Punjab Energy Minister refuses to join Aleem Khan

National

Universal Music Group suspends all operations in Russia

National

Shehbaz Sharif meets Siraj, JI support for opposition’s no-trust move

Islamabad

Peshawar attack: Details of three terrorists emerge

Karachi

PTI has boycotted vote on Sindh Senate seat: Haleem Adil

Karachi

PIA passenger suffering cardiac arrest mid-flight declared ‘drama’

Karachi

MQM-P not to vote for PTI candidate in election for Senate seat in Sindh

National

Aleem Khan to meet Jahangir Tareen in London

Business

US Pakistan agree to revitalize trade, economic ties

1 of 194