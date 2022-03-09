KPRA launches registration drive in DIK, Kohat

PESHAWAR – To facilitate taxpayers and to provide on-spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with services sector in Dera Ismail Khan and Kohat, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched weeklong registration drive.

On the day first of the drive, the teams of KPRA visited premises of businesses associated with services sector in Dera Ismail Khan to create awareness and provide on-spot registration facility at door step. USAID’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilisation Activity is providing financial assistance to KPRA in conducting the drive.

On special directives of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah, teams of the KPRA visited businesses located on Circular Road, Diyal Road and Canal Road. The teams set-up mobile registration centre at La Cuisine Restaurant where on-spot registration facility was provided to unregistered business owners, associated with services sectors, who had not registered with the authority.

In the registration drive, teams of KPRA will set-up Mobile Registration Camps in Dera Ismail Khan till Wednesday evening after which the camps will be switched to Kohat and the drive will be concluded on Friday evening. KPRA registration teams will visit each and every market and business centre of the two cities to create awareness regarding taxpaying among the people.

The aim of the drive is to create awareness among the masses for tax acculturation in the province and to strengthen the revenue base of the government for providing better services to the people.

“We consider the taxpayers as our stakeholders and facilitating them is the aim of this drive” said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message adding that people associated with services sector should take benefit of the drive and get their businesses registered with KPRA to take part in strengthening and development of their province and country.