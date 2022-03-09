Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak’s brother decides to join JUIF

Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Minister of Defence of Pakistan Pervez Khattak’s brother on Wenesday has decided to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

According to sources, Pervez Khattak’s brother and Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (MPA) Liaquat Khattak will formally announce his joining JUIF on March 10 in Islamabad.

It may be recalled that in February last year, the PML-N’s Ikhtiar Wali had won the by-election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Provincial Assembly seat PK-63 Nowshera. The local leadership of PTI had accused Liaquat Khattak of supporting PML-N in the by-elections in reference to the aforementioned seat.