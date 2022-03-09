No-confidence motion: Ch shujaat seeks time for support

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday sought time for supporting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PML-Q, an ally party of PTI government in centre and Punjab is holding meetings with the different political leadership and on Wednesday, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain reached Zardari House in Islamabad to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari, amid rapidly changing political scenario.

The current political situation and the issue of the no-confidence motion, tabled by the opposition in the National Assembly, were discussed in the meeting, according to sources.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat’s son Salik Hussain were also present in the important meeting. During the meeting, the PML-Q chief sought time for support on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema in a meeting with three federal ministers made it clear to them that PML-Q would have no other option to support opposition if treasury lawmakers crossed the floor, sources said.