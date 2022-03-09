Almost a year ago, in March 2021, PM Imran Khan had voluntarily sought a trust vote following an upset in Senate elections and successfully won the vote of confidence from the National Assembly. Yesterday, a delegation of senior opposition lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat. During this past year, a lot has changed. The ruling government is facing an unprecedented economic crisis that has brought it under extreme pressure, and the opposition seems to be more focused and united on core issues in its second attempt to dislodge the government.

The opposition looks to be exuding confidence as they were able to secure the signatures of more than 100 lawmakers for the motion—the minimum requirement is 68. In order for the no-confidence motion to be successful, the joint opposition will require the support of 172 MNAs. In the run up to this motion, reports had indicated that the opposition seemed confident of poaching a sufficient number of members from the PTI, without needing to look towards the government’s coalition members. This is a tall claim. However, there is a lot going on in the background which is of concern for the ruling party.

With estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen being joined on the side-lines by Aleem Khan, the situation is not that straightforward for the government anymore—despite its attempts to seem unfazed by the opposition’s manoeuvres. This was evident from how swiftly Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was dispatched to Lahore to pacify the former Punjab minister. The former close aides of the PM and loyalists of the party that had been sidelined now find themselves increasingly relevant in the current scheme of things. Mr Aleem Khan’s criticism of the government during his press conference shows how several key actors are now weighing their options to see how their grievances and interests can be accommodated on either side.

Meanwhile, adding to the political theatre and the government’s migraine—especially in terms of its timing—is the fact that the PPP’s anti-government march reached Islamabad the very same day. Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari addressed the participants first at Rawat and then later at D-Chowk. The impressive show of street power will certainly add to the pressure and also perhaps spin the optics in the opposition’s favour.

Whichever way the no-confidence vote goes, it looks increasingly unlikely that the government will come out of this battle unscathed. There will have to be concessions and analysts point out that it could very well be in the form of a new CM in Punjab. It remains to be seen how both sides play their cards and the next twenty-four hours are likely to be very significant as the ruling party seeks to win back its disgruntled members.