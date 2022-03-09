No-trust motion: PM to visit Lahore tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore tomorrow (Thursday) where he will hold crucial meetings as the political situation picks further heat with the submission of the no-confidence motion.

Media reports said the Prime Minister will meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, and other party leaders during his Lahore trip.

He is also expected to meet the leadership of the PML-Q, his key ally in both Punjab and the Centre, against the backdrop of joint opposition’s no-confidence motion.