No-trust move: Fawad requests Asad Qaiser to summon NA session

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday requested Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to summon session of the Lower House of the Parliament instead of delaying the matters of no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that the country needs political stability at the moment and also claimed to have to the support of 184 members.

The minister asked the opposition to show some courage and boldness and show the list of members supporting their no-confidence move in the media first.

Fawad Chaudhry went on to say that the ruling PTI National Assembly members told him that he was offered up to Rs 100 million, adding that they strongly reject such politics. He said govt tried its best to negotiate electoral reforms with the opposition and now no talks on electoral reforms will be held with them.