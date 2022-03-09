Pakistan reports 758 fresh cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported as many as 758 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The national tally of confirmed cases has climbed to 1,516,150 while the death toll is 30,287.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 570,688, Punjab 503,128, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 217,503, Balochistan 35,399, Islamabad 134,700, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,140, and Gilgit Baltistan 11,592.

According to new data, six million people have now died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. This global milestone has been recorded by America’s Johns Hopkins University, suggesting that the pandemic is far from over.