News Desk

Pakistan reports 758 fresh cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported as many as 758 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The national tally of confirmed cases has climbed to 1,516,150 while the death toll is 30,287.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 570,688, Punjab 503,128, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 217,503, Balochistan 35,399, Islamabad 134,700, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,140, and Gilgit Baltistan 11,592.

According to new data, six million people have now died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. This global milestone has been recorded by America’s Johns Hopkins University, suggesting that the pandemic is far from over.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PIA plane returns carrying 230 Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

National

PM Khan to reach Karachi on day-long visit today

Islamabad

Pressure piles on PM as Opposition moves no-confidence motion

Islamabad

PM vows to continue war against corrupt mafia

Islamabad

‘Selected’ PM’s game is over, says Bilawal

Islamabad

PM sees foreign hand behind political upheaval

Lahore

JKT group won’t settle for less than minus Buzdar, says Nauman Langrial

Islamabad

Public well aware of opposition’s drama of no confidence motion, says Asad Umer

National

PM rejects Punjab CM’s resignation

National

Five martyred, 19 injured in Sibi bomb blast

1 of 170