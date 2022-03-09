News Desk

Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that regional countries will have to work together for durable and lasting peace.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chinese Charge d Affairs Ms. Pang Chunxue called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said Pakistan values China s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. He reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary thanked the Army Chief for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

