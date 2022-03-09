Past in Perspective

“I don’t remember when exactly I read my first comic book, but I do remember exactly how liberated and subversive I felt as a result.”

–Edward Said

Before comic books were a thing, cartoons were wildly popular in England and America since the 1800s. They were satirical and political in nature and were often printed in newspapers. Perhaps one of the most influential cartoonist of the time was Thomas Nast who played a big part in bringing down Boss Tweed’s corrupt political machine back in the 1870s in New York. His cartoons were heavily critical of Tweed and eventually, they turned into a comic book. At first, these comic books were just a re-printing of already published cartoons but soon, they had original artwork and became popular once the concept of superheroes was introduced. The first ever comic book was published in 1897 and was called The Yellow Kid in McFadden’s Flats.