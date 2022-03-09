PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow

Amid the tensed political atmosphere, the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan Niazi will be visiting Lahore tomorrow.

According to sources, the PM has his visit to Lahore scheduled for tomorrow. He will be accompanied by Federal Ministers. The PM will be meeting the Governor and the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab.

It was also revealed by the sources that the PM will meet members of the National and Provincial Assemblies. The PM will take the members and party leaders into confidence.

PM Imran Khan will also preside over an important meeting regarding political affairs. While the political spectrum in the province of Punjab will also be reviewed.

It should be noted that the PM has met MQM leadership in their headquarters in Karachi today. After addressing on an event at Governor House, he also called on Sindh Advisory Committee and members of National and Provincial Assemblies.

The PTI members of Sindh Assembly assured the PM of their support and said that they will deal with the PTI member who may attempt to deceive him.

Talking about the present political tension the PM explained that he has full confidence and he is not worried at all.

He further said that there is no need to panic as this conspiracy will also be exposed. Imran Khan showcased a very optimistic attitude as he stated that joint-opposition will not be supported even by their own people in no-confidence.

Once it’s all over. I’ll see them all, said the PM Imran Khan.