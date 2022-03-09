PM Imran taking revolutionary steps for welfare of minorities

FAISALABAD – Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday the issue of Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan was an internal matter of the party and it would be resolved very soon. Addressing a press conference here at Circuit House, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare and betterment of minorities.

He said that he had a meeting with local management for complete implementation on PTI’s manifesto regarding welfare of minorities. In this connection, development schemes initiated

in minorities’ areas including churches and graveyards were being reviewed so that these could be completed in time by using quality material, he said.

He said that a comprehensive strategy had also been chalked out to take strict action against the Qabza Mafia who grabbed land of churches and graveyards of minorities and these lands would soon be retrieved.

He said that he was visiting various localities to know and resolve problems of minorities as well as mobilizing the minority workers to take active part in coming local government (LG) elections.

Although Faisalabad has credit to send its ministers in the cabinet of every government, yet record development projects were initiated in the PTI regime only, he added. “This year is a relief year and the minorities will also start enjoying its fruits very soon”, he said

and added that Waris Pura was being transformed into a Modern Area with Rs 300 million and all churches would be provided sufficient funds after consultation with all stakeholders.

Central Secretary General PTI Minority Wing Hubqooq Gill and other minority leaders were also present on the occasion.