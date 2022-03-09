News Desk

PM Khan to reach Karachi on day-long visit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on a day-long visit today (Wednesday). Prime Minister will meet the leaders of the coalition parties during his visit to Karachi.

According to member Sindh Assembly Arsalan Taj, Prime Minister will hold meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee members in the wake of no-trust motion submitted by the opposition against PM Imran Khan.

He further said that the Prime Minister will also chair a meeting of the Sindh advisory council of his party. PM Imran is also scheduled to address party leaders and workers during the meeting.

