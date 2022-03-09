News Desk

PML-Q hints at siding with opposition if PTI MNAs cease to support govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), for the first time, has hinted that it might side with opposition parties if some lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cease to support the incumbent government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema to discuss political situation of the country.

According to sources familiar with the development, PM and PML-Q leader discussed future political cooperation in case some government members decide to support opposition parties.

Sources added that Tariq Bashir Cheema told the premier that if 15 to 20 PTI members defect then PML-Q too will also be forced to support the opposition.

It merits mention, in a bid to dethrone PM Imran Khan, opposition members have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat (Tuesday).

The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the National Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

The motion was submitted by an opposition delegation comprising PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PPP leaders Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar and other members.

