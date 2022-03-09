News Desk

PTI has boycotted vote on Sindh Senate seat: Haleem Adil

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here said that the PTI has boycotted the Senate election on the seat vacated by Faisal Vawda.

“We don’t believe in horse trading,” Sheikh was talking to media here.

Polling for the by-election on a Senate seat from Sindh that fell vacant after the disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda began this morning in the Sindh Assembly and will continue until 4:00 pm without any break.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Agha Arsalan had filed nomination papers for the seat, but the PTI and its allies at the Centre have announced to boycott the election.

“We have become part of the election process but not taking part in the polling,” Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

He said Murad Ali Shah also facing same charge due to which Faisal Vawda was disqualified. ” Murad Ali Shah has concealed his dual nationality,” he claimed.

He suggested that the Senate election should be held with show of hands. “Everyone has watched the video of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son,” he said.

“Here people are intimidated or gratified to purchase vote,” he claimed.

