Public well aware of opposition’s drama of no confidence motion, says Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the public was well aware of the opposition’s drama, just to save their corruption, which was not accepted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at any cost.

They were fighting and blaming each others on corruption and just to get power from past many decades were together which was strange, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said they do not have strength to present no confidence motion against the prime minister as they were making people fool by staging such a drama. Asad Umer said we have complete confidence on our allies and standing firmly with the government till its constitutional tenure, adding that there may be misunderstanding among party members but i did not mean they were against leaders.

He said Jahangir Tareen was strength of PTI and he may have reservations on the others leaders that could be redressed. Opposition parties was using different tactics against the government just to get power they were using social media to defame the government, he added.