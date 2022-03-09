Punjab Energy Minister refuses to join Aleem Khan

Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik has refused to join hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan.

According to sources familiar with the development, three provincial lawmakers have has refused to join ranks of Aleem Khan. Akhtar Malik said that he would not leave the party during a difficult time.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has also made contact with the minister and a meeting has also been scheduled between the two today.

Meanwhile, former Punjab minister Aleem Khan has left for London to meet estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen amid rapidly evolving political situation of the country.

Aleem Khan, who on Monday joined Tareen group, will discuss political situation of Punjab and strategy to send incumbent Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar packing.

On the other hand, the Jahangir Tareen group on Tuesday had formally decided that Usman Buzdar is not acceptable to the group.