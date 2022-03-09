Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 66th PDWP forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.2,544.88 million.

These schemes were approved in the 66th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Establishment of Government General Hospital at Chak No. 224/RB, Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,044.398 million and Water Supply scheme UC Lakhan, UC Mori Ghazan and UC Dhamial WASA Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 500.482 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.