News Desk

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 66th PDWP forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.2,544.88 million.

These schemes were approved in the 66th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Establishment of Government General Hospital at Chak No. 224/RB, Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,044.398 million and Water Supply scheme UC Lakhan, UC Mori Ghazan and UC Dhamial WASA Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 500.482 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Asif Zardari will be my first target after foiling no-trust motion: PM Imran

Karachi

Asif Zardari will be my first target after foiling no-trust motion: PM Imran

Islamabad

PML-Q hints at siding with opposition if PTI MNAs cease to support govt

Lahore

Punjab Energy Minister refuses to join Aleem Khan

National

Universal Music Group suspends all operations in Russia

National

Shehbaz Sharif meets Siraj, JI support for opposition’s no-trust move

Islamabad

Peshawar attack: Details of three terrorists emerge

Islamabad

KP LG polls: ECP summons Azam Swati

Karachi

PTI has boycotted vote on Sindh Senate seat: Haleem Adil

Karachi

PIA passenger suffering cardiac arrest mid-flight declared ‘drama’

1 of 171