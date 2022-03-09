Our Staff Reporter

Roof collapse claims one life, six injured in Khyber

khyber   –   One person died and his wife and five children sustained injuries when the roof of their room collased here in Surkas, Barkamber Khel area of subdivision Bara, district Khyber.

According to area residents, Umar Daraz son of Noor Hussain along with his family was sleeping in a room of his house when suddenly the roof collapsed and buried them under the debris. Soon after the incident the relatives and neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled the injured from the debris, however Umar Daraz, the head of the family, succumbed to his injuries before getting any medical aid.

The injured including Kulsoom (13), Zaid (10), Israr (08), Aiman (06) and Naeem (04) were rushed to the health centre and their condition was stated to be stable, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, on the directive of Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Tehsildar Bara Riazul Haq visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the wounded.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Imran taking revolutionary steps for welfare of minorities

Multan

Over 8 lakh peasants get Kissan Card in Punjab

National

IUB providing a conducive environment for women

Islamabad

Speaker bound to call NA session in 14 days

Islamabad

Govt launches National Gender Policy Framework

National

KPRA launches registration drive in DIK, Kohat

National

KP CS stresses effective efforts against polio

National

KP govt launches online tax payment, vehicle registration

National

US Muslims team visits Paraplegic Centre in Peshawar

National

PDWP approves schemes worth Rs30.6b in KP

1 of 283