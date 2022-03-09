Roof collapse claims one life, six injured in Khyber

khyber – One person died and his wife and five children sustained injuries when the roof of their room collased here in Surkas, Barkamber Khel area of subdivision Bara, district Khyber.

According to area residents, Umar Daraz son of Noor Hussain along with his family was sleeping in a room of his house when suddenly the roof collapsed and buried them under the debris. Soon after the incident the relatives and neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled the injured from the debris, however Umar Daraz, the head of the family, succumbed to his injuries before getting any medical aid.

The injured including Kulsoom (13), Zaid (10), Israr (08), Aiman (06) and Naeem (04) were rushed to the health centre and their condition was stated to be stable, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, on the directive of Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Tehsildar Bara Riazul Haq visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the wounded.