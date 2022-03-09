‘Selected’ PM’s game is over, says Bilawal

Awami Long March reaches D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that the people have spoken and now the ‘selected must go’ as his ‘game is over.’

The PPP leader termed the Awami long march historical and the longest in the history of Pakistan. “Ten days, across the length of this country, our caravan stretched 30KMs behind us. We have made history. Now Parliament must do the same and oust the puppet PM,” he tweeted late Tuesday night.

Earlier, speaking at a party rally in D-Chowk, Bilawal said the PM had lost the confidence of the people across all the four provinces, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The time has come for the youth to take over the politics of the country and save the people by sending this puppet home. The no-confidence motion will make him the second PM to be removed through this constitutional option. We believe in constitution,” he said.

The rally was impressively participated by thousands of party workers and Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri joined the stage. Awami National Party was represented by Aimal Wali Khan.

Bilawal said the PPP had proved that the PPP was the “chain of all the provinces” and soon the victory of the people and the “defeat of the selected” will also be proven.

“Leaders and workers of the PPP have made sacrifices for democracy in this country and we cannot tolerate a puppet harming this democracy,” he contended.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that Imran Khan must be removed from power. “As long as he is at the helm of affairs, the country will remain in trouble,” he added. Zardari said together “we will get this selected one out. If we don’t get him out, our future generations will not forgive us.”

He said the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the PM will be successful and a new government led by the PPP will soon take over to resolve the issues of the people. The former President said the opposition had the support of the masses and parliamentarians to dislodge the government and bring a real change.

“The people have proved that they love the PPP and Bilawal. Soon Bilawal will guide the way and resolve your problems. Imran Khan says he will be dangerous on the streets, I say you are welcome to come and let’s see who is dangerous,” he said.

ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan paid tribute to Bilawal for organizing such a marathon protest against the government. He vowed to continue the alliance with the PPP for a better future of the country. The ANP leader chanted slogans of ‘PM Bilawal’ and in favour of Asif Ali Zardari as he spoke.

Khan said ANP and the PPP had a shared vision of a prosperous Pakistan where the people enjoy rights. He said his party does not need certificates of patriotism and will not allow anyone to steal the mandate again.

Earlier, PDM leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Maulana Ghafoor Haideri stressed on the need for a united opposition. They believed that there was no reason why the PTI-led government should be allowed to continue.

The PDM leaders said that the no-confidence motion against the PM was the voice of the people and will be successful. They urged all the parties and lawmakers to back the move to remove the PM who allegedly destroyed the economy of the country and made the life of the common man miserable.