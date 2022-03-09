Shehbaz Sharif meets Siraj, JI support for opposition’s no-trust move

A PML-N delegation led by Shehbaz Sharif called on Jamaat Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday and sought support for the opposition’s no-trust motion against the prime minister.

“We have requested Siraj ul Haq for JI support to the opposition’s move,” Shehbaz told media after the meeting.

“It is the issue of common man, which has suffered most and it is the reason of the opposition’s no-trust move,” PML-N leader said.

“We want a fresh mandate to serve the countrymen,” he said. “It is our right to talk to every political party. We will also talk with the PTI people,” he further said.

JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq said that the government has failed as the life of common people has become harder. The no-confidence move is a democratic procedure, “We have told Shehbaz Sharif that our party will take a decision over the suggestion after mutual consultation,” he said.

“Changing faces is not a solution, the system should be required to change,” JI chief said. “We have suggested Shehbaz if the system is not functioning, a new mandate from people and a new government likely to solve the problem,” he said.

JI chief also proposed election reforms, adding that without it holding election would not resolve the problem.