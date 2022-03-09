Speaker bound to call NA session in 14 days

ISLAMABAD – Since the opposition has submitted both a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and a requisition in the national assembly secretariat, Speaker National Assembly has no option but to summon the session in 14 days and take up no-trust motion. According to the rules and procedures, the NA Speaker has to summon the national assembly session within 14 days of the submission of a no-trust motion. According to the article-95 of the constitution [vote of no-confidence against prime minister], “A resolution for a vote of no-confidence moved by not less than twenty per cent of the total membership of the National Assembly may be passed against the Prime Minister by the National Assembly,” According to the parliamentary history of no-confidence motion, former prime minister I.I. Chundrigar was the only PM ousted through no-confidence motion. In November 1989, a failed attempt of no-trust was also made against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto but she managed to defeat the opposition with 12 votes. Likewise, former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz also defeated opposition in a no-trust motion in 2006. A no-trust motion was also tabled against former prime Ch. Mohammad Ali but he stepped down before voting on it. The joint opposition parties, according to the rules, have to show 172 votes against the Prime Minister at the time of voting in its no-trust motion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier secured 178 votes from the same house around a year before.