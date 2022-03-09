Swap Policy

In an effort to end illegal organ trafficking, the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (P-HOTA) devised a swap transplant scheme through which unrelated donors will be able to donate their organs to patients in need. This will provide a legal, safe and reliable mechanism through which individuals can donate and obtain organs, reducing fatalities and the complications that come through black market organ trafficking.

The way the swap donor policy works is that two unrelated donors will be able to exchange organs so long as they are compatible with the patient. This has removed the requirement for donors to be related through blood and has allowed for a greater pool of organs to be available for doctors so that they can save countless lives that would have had to resort to the black market. Many countries including the UK, India and Switzerland have implemented this policy and have achieved astounding results as the entire process is carried out by legitimate doctors and a legal national framework. With the government’s hand in the initiative, there are bound to be many checks and balances that ensure that the process is consensual, not coercive, safe and medically sound.

Just a few years ago, Pakistan became infamous for being a country where illegal organ trafficking was the norm as it was driven by greed, poverty, ignorance and a weak rule of law. The absence of a surveillance system and the day-to-day circumstances of the people forced them to opt for alternatives to make money that were rather drastic, thereby leading them to sell their kidneys and liver. Those who were desperately in need of organs, and often had to wait for years, resorted to the black market in an effort to secure their future. There was a dire need to put an end to this and while the authorities have been clamping down on organ trafficking rings, the swap donor scheme is bound to alleviate some pressure off of the black market and bring such exchanges into the legal ambit of the country.

We have to create the right environment for ethical organ transplantation and the Punjab government has played its part. Now it is time for such policies to be rolled out to other provinces as well.