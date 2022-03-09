Tareen group expresses reservations about nominating Aleem Khan

The majority of Jahangir Tareen group has expressed reservations about nominating former Punjab minister Aleem Khan for the post of Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

Addressing their concerns, the Tareen group said that Aleem Khan has just joined the group a few days ago and how could he be nominated for the post of Punjab Chief Minister (CM). Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) has already rejected Aleem Khan’s name and CM Usman Buzdar’s perspectives related to Aleem Khan has also been aired.

The sources claimed that the group comprises 19 members of Punjab Assembly while it mentioned that further names should be suggested from the senior membership of party.

Meanwhile, the Tareen group after suggesting the name of Saeed Akbar added that he is also the parliamentary leader of the Tareen group in Punjab Assembly.

On the other hand, the internal story of meeting between Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has also come to light.

According to sources, Speaker Punjab Assembly talking to Jahangir Tareen on telephone, asked about the health of the leader and mentioned that the situation of the country is not well.

During the meeting with Pervaiz Elahi, Tareen mentioned that we want a minus-Buzdar Punjab and will discuss about this matter in the next meeting.

According to the sources, Tareen will meet the Chaudhry brothers again in Islamabad two days later, in which the no-confidence motion will be discussed again.