News Desk

Tareen group speaks about nominating Aleem Khan as Punjab CM

The majority of the Jahangir Tareen group has expressed reservations about nominating former Punjab minister Aleem Khan for the post of Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

Addressing their concerns, the Tareen group said that Aleem Khan has just joined the group a few days ago and how could he be nominated for the post of Punjab Chief Minister (CM). Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) has already rejected Aleem Khan’s name and CM Usman Buzdar’s perspectives related to him have also been aired.

The sources claimed that the group comprises 19 members of the Punjab Assembly while it mentioned that further names should be suggested from the senior members of the party.

Meanwhile, the Tareen group after suggesting the name of Saeed Akbar added that he is also the parliamentary leader of the Tareen group in the Punjab Assembly.

