Tareen group’s Khurram Laghari rejects minus-Buzdar formula

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jahangir Tareen group Khurram Laghari on Wednesday rejected the formula of minus-Usman Buzdar.

In a statement, Khurram Laghari said that the decision could be of a single person and not by all. “I stand with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,” he said and added he does not support minus-Buzdar.

Laghari said that those discussing minus-Buzdar are still part of his cabinet, adding that they should this thinking should be changed.

Earlier today, Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik had refused to join hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan.

Sources familiar with the development said that three provincial lawmakers have has refused to join ranks of Aleem Khan. Akhtar Malik said that he would not leave the party during a difficult time.

CM Usman Buzdar had also made contact with the minister and a meeting had also been scheduled between the two today.