Universal Music Group suspends all operations in Russia

Universal Music Group said Tuesday it is suspending all operations in Russia as war rages on in Ukraine.

“Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in Russia and closing our offices there. We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region,” the company said in a statement.

The number of Western companies pulling out of Russia is increasing as the war in Ukraine continues.​​​​​​​

