US Muslims team visits Paraplegic Centre in Peshawar

peshawar – A representative delegation of American Muslim Welfare Organisation, Zakat Foundation, led by its Executive Director Halil Demar, on Tuesday visited Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad and appreciated services being provided to patients in the rehabilitation facility.

The delegation members were briefed by Head of Paraplegic Centre, Dr Ilyas about the working and recuperating facilities being provide to patients in the centre.

Halil Demar lauded the humanitarian service of the centre and said that patients are treated with care and being provided physical, medical and psychological help to overcome post traumatic after-effects. He also appreciated the efforts of paraplegic centre to rehabilitate war victims and spine injury patients of neighbouring Afghanistan.