Our Staff Reporter

US Muslims team visits Paraplegic Centre in Peshawar

peshawar   –   A representative delegation of American Muslim Welfare Organisation, Zakat Foundation, led by its Executive Director Halil Demar, on Tuesday visited Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad and appreciated services being provided to patients in the rehabilitation facility.

The delegation members were briefed by Head of Paraplegic Centre, Dr Ilyas about the working and recuperating facilities being provide to patients in the centre.

Halil Demar lauded the humanitarian service of the centre and said that patients are treated with care and being provided physical, medical and psychological help to overcome post traumatic after-effects. He also appreciated the efforts of paraplegic centre to rehabilitate war victims and spine injury patients of neighbouring Afghanistan.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Imran taking revolutionary steps for welfare of minorities

Multan

Over 8 lakh peasants get Kissan Card in Punjab

National

IUB providing a conducive environment for women

Islamabad

Speaker bound to call NA session in 14 days

Islamabad

Govt launches National Gender Policy Framework

National

KPRA launches registration drive in DIK, Kohat

National

KP CS stresses effective efforts against polio

National

KP govt launches online tax payment, vehicle registration

National

Roof collapse claims one life, six injured in Khyber

National

PDWP approves schemes worth Rs30.6b in KP

1 of 283