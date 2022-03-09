US needs support of oil-rich gulf nations to isolate Russia, but will they come to rescue?
Attempts to Isolate Russia
Unbreakable Partnership
“Our relations with the Americans go a very long way. We will not throw that away because of one president, who is making wrong decisions. We don’t change our opinion that quickly, as they do in the West. And we always keep our promises.”
“The Saudi leadership will definitely jump on the wagon to secure the interests of the Saudi people. It will also do whatever is good for regional security and the globe,” explained the analyst.