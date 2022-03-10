Staff Reporter

1st KPT Women’s Tennis League continues

LAHORE – The 1st KPT Women’s Tennis League 2022 is in full swing at the tennis courts of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Sports Complex. According to information made available here on Wednesday, the event is being organized under the auspices of Shamsi Academy. In the women’s singles, Natalia Zaman thrashed Nida Anwar 6-0, 6-0, Maryam Shehzad outclassed Mahim Tanveer 6-0, 6-0, Zainab Ali defeated Anam Shoaib 6-2, 6-2. In the ladies doubles, Natalia/Haniya defeated Nida/Anam 8-1, Eraj/Maryam outlasted Shamra/Sadaf 8-0, Zainab/Inaya beat Maham/Nida 8-5. In the girls U-16, Eshal Zain defeated Amelia Ashama 4-2, 4-2 and Aiman Haris beat Laiba Haris 10-4, 4-2 to advance to the next round. In the girls U-12, Sakina Feroz Shah outpaced Ashley Asif 4-1 and 4-0.

