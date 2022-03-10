Our Staff Reporter

Administration directed to remove encroachments around Sehwan Fort

HYDERABAD – The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has emphasised upon the officers of concerned departments to remove all encroachments around Sehwan Fort with immediate effect.
The commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday regarding beautification of Sehwan Town and restoration of the status of the fort. Besides Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund, the meeting was also attended by the Additional Commissioner Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Jamshoro.
The Commissioner also underlined the need for documentation of the history of Sehwan Town and banned construction in 200 feet radius around the fort under the Heritage Act. The offices of SSP Jamshoro and Irrigation department set up in a historical bungalow in the premises of the fort should also be vacated with immediate effect and handed over to the management of Endowment Fund Trust for establishment of a museum, he added.
The Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund while briefing the commissioner about the historical status of the Sehwan Town and fort has emphasised the need of setting up a laboratory for research of the material which collected from historical sites of the town.
He also emphasised the need of removing all encroachments around the Sehwan Fort so that the site could receive the status of historical place of the province. The Endowment Fund Trust has decided to bear the research expenses of those scholars, who are interested to do PhD on Sehwan Town and fort, he informed.
He said that the management of SABS University Jamshoro has assured to provide around five thousand bricks for use in the walls of the fort and also promised to provide space to Endowment Fund Trust in the premises of the university for setting up the research laboratory.
He further informed that Endowment Fund Trust will bear all expenses regarding rehabilitation of Sehwan Fort with establishment of international standard museum. The trust will also organise the international conference in Sehwan and Hyderabad after Eid-ul-Fitr, he informed and added that the trust is making efforts to form a committee comprising Sindhi Language Authority, Culture Department and other departments for maintaining the history of Sindh province.

