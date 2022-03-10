Anti-corruption team raids house of PML-N’s Chaudhry Tanveer

An anti-corruption team raided the residence of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Chaudhry Tanveer to arrest him.

According to anti-corruption officials, the raid was carried out to arrest former senator Chaudhry Tanveer. The raid was carried out at his Rawalpindi’s residence.

At the time of the raid, the Valima ceremony of Chaudhry Tanveer’s son was going on at his residence and the team was waiting till last reports.

Former PML-N senator Chaudhry Tanveer is accused of occupying 45 kanals of government land.

According to officials, the former senator built an illegal house and a plaza on the occupied land. PML-N leader Chaudhry Tanveer has been booked in an anti-corruption case.

It may be recalled that in 2019, the anonymous zone of FBR had filed a reference against Senator Chaudhry Tanveer in the Educating Authority.