Attorney General says cannot defend Section 20 of PECA Ordinance

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed on Thursday said that he cannot defend section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) held hearing on pleas against PECA Ordinance. Attorney General informed the court that government has stopped implementation of section 20 of the ordinance and has decided to consult all stakeholders in this regard.

Khalid Javed further said that when he apprised the Prime Minister Imran Khan about section 20, the premier said “How did this happen?”

Meanwhile Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah remarked that if defamation is turned into criminal cases, all politicians as well as vloggers will be in jail.

