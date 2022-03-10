Bilawal, Aseefa visit late Malik’s house for condolence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari yesterday visited the house of late former Interior Minister Rehman Malik for condolence.

Bilawal and Aseefa extended their condolences to the wife of late Rehman Malik and his sons Umer Rehman Malik and Ali Rehman Malik. They also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of Rehman Malik’s departed soul. Bilawal on the occasion said Rehman Malik was a valuable asset of the country along with the PPP. He said Rehman Malik was a seasoned politician and his services will always be remembered. The PPP Chairman mentioned the services of Rehman Malik and the pleasant moments spent with him. On this occasion, Rehman Malik’s family thanked Bilawal and Aseefa.Umer Rehman Malik vowed to stand with the party like his father and serve the country according to best of his abilities. He said the late Rehman Malik was a great example for the whole family and they will keep up his mission.