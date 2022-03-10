Buzdar to remain CM, says Ch Sarwar

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Sardar Usman Buzdar would continue holding the office of the Chief Minister Until he was enjoying the support of the party and allies.

“It is the jurisdiction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister or remove him,” the Governor said while talking to reporters after inaugurating two-day 13th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2022 at the Lahore Expo Centre. Commenting on the estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, Chaudhry Sarwar said that both were part of the PTI. “Internal conflicts are detrimental to the party,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Sarwar said Abdul Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

“PTI is like a family and differences prevail in any family. I had already conveyed to bring angry members on table,” he told reporters. Mr Sarwar said the Opposition needed 172 members for moving no-trust motion, adding the entire nation would have to recognise the decision taken by the parliament. Regarding exhibition, the Governor said the pharmaceutical industry of the country had made remarkable progress and that the exhibition was at par with the international standards.