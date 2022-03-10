Development projects initiated throughout Punjab for first time: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that for the first time in the history of the country, development projects have been started through Punjab.

The prime minister said this in his meeting with PTI leaders Sardar Asif Nakai and Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari who called on him in Lahore on Thursday.

Matters pertaining to political situation and ongoing development projects of the provincial ministries came under discussion during the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that backward areas were neglected in the past and development of these areas is the top priority of the incumbent government and in the past, the entire development budget of Punjab was limited to specific cities.

Earlier, provincial minister Asif Nakai rejected the Tareen group’s decision of boycott and stand by PM Imran Khan. “I attended Tareen group’s meeting to woo them and explained them to sit down and talk to the prime minister and they agreed with me but now boycotted the meeting,” he said.

On the other hand, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Chief of Special Monitoring Unit Punjab Fazil Asif also met PM Imran and discussed progress on ongoing development projects in the province.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the government has launched development and social security schemes for the welfare of the common man.

He said despite the commodity super cycle, the government announced a reduction in oil and electricity prices, adding that the government has also introduced a modern monitoring system to improve governance.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The political situation in the country and administrative matters of the province and progress on ongoing development projects were discussed.