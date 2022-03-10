Economy growing at 5pc, claims Tarin

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said that Pakistan’s economy is moving in right direction, as it is growing at 5 per cent.

“The economy is moving in the right direction as a result of several steps taken by the government,” said finance minister while addressing flagship conferences Pakistan Leadership Conversation organized by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Pakistan, in collaboration with SEED Ventures.

He said a historic package was given to protect the economy in the wake of Covid-19. He said our steps to deal with the Covid-19 have also been commended by the world community. He said our focus is to uplift the low income groups. Shaukat Tarin said the confidence of investors also stands restored as a result of financial transparency. He noted that a significant improvement is also being seen in the agriculture sector.

Shaukat Tarin shared his thoughts on rethinking public financial management and how the government led the recovery after the pandemic. He said, “The COVID-19 health crisis quickly turned into a global economic crisis. Pakistan suffered significant loss as a result of the global pandemic to ensure consistent growth; the Pakistan government is focusing its efforts towards inclusive and sustainable development. Productivity and growth in the agricultural sector will lead to increased industrialization. Innovating and developing the agricultural sector is imperative to this goal”.

He further added, “A significant roadblock in sustainable development is the import/export gap which the government aims to reduce in the years to come. Govt’s policy focuses on IT sector to harness its potential to exponentially contribute to exports and support Pakistan’s balance of payments”.

Malik Amin Aslam, Federal Minister of Climate Change/Special Assistant to Prime Minister, joined the event as guest of honour. Speaking on the theme of sustainable growth, he said: “Pakistan is on the top 10 list for countries most affected by climate change for over a decade. The government’s vision is focused on two main pillars for climate action. Pakistan is focusing on being a part of the solution with initiatives such as the promotion of clean energy use. We also continue to trust and invest in nature as climate risk needs to be looked not only just from an ecological lens but also an economical lens.”

The first session, titled, “Beyond the pandemic – Roadmap to Pakistan’s economic recovery” featured Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Minister of State and Chairman – Board of Investment, Pakistan, Ayla Majid, ACCA Council Member, founder and CEO Planetive, Sardar Abubakr, SEVP – Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Barkan Saeed – CEO Viztech, Hassan Daud Butt, CEO – KP Board of Investment & Trade, Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director – SDPI and Noor ul Ain Zafar, Head of Department Professional Qualifications, TMUC.

The second session featured Javed Iqbal, CCO – STZA, Parvez Abbasi, Project Director – National Incubation Centre Islamabad, Aqsa Satti, Marketing Executive, ACCA Pakistan, Haroon Ahmad Jan, Regional Head of Member Affairs, ACCA MESA, Mujeeb Zahur, MD – S&P Global, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO – Universal Service Fund, Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer – Jazz, Yasser Khan, VP of Products – QisstPay to discuss the topic, “Putting Pakistan on the Global Digital Map ~ Leapfrog into the future”.

Speaking at the event, Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, shared his thoughts on Pakistan’s path to a sustainable economy, ‘‘ACCA is committed to positively influencing governments, policy makers and regulators on sustainability matters, and develop the profession in alignment with the SDGs. ACCA and ACCA members continue to contribute, collaborate and converge thought leaders to bring conversations that explore high impact action items to drive an inclusive social and economic growth for a sustainable Pakistan.”