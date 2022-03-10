FM Qureshi, OHCHR discuss need of international assistance in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Islamabad on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the meeting, Qureshi said, “[I] spoke with High Commissioner Bachelet on the systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK & illegal demographic changes, attacks against human rights defenders and extra-judicial killings with a clear pattern of impunity for Indian occupation forces under draconian laws.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights. Human dignity, empowerment, protection of women, rights of children, safeguarding rights of minorities and promoting inter-faith harmony are core facets of our govt’s policy, he said.

The two discussed the humanitarian situation and dire need of international assistance in Afghanistan. “Humanitarian assistance should be unconditional and all frozen assets of Afghanistan must be returned to the Afghan people,” the foreign minister stressed.