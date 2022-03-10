APP

Gold price falls by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs200 and was sold at Rs 131,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs131,400 in the local market the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 171 to Rs 112,483 from Rs 112,654 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 103,109 from Rs 103,266, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Economy growing at 5pc, claims Tarin

Business

SBP chief for bringing excluded segments of society in formal banking sector

Business

Rupee recovers 1 paisa against dollar

Business

Non-working condition of 70pc RO Plants in Sindh annoys MPs

Business

PSX stays bullish, gains 810 points

Business

Breakdown in computer servers affects some of NBP branches

Business

Saudi investors to visit Pakistan soon to attend BOI’s event

Business

KE launches 7/11+ Innovation Challenge

Business

TechAbout gets Best Presidential IT Award 2022

Business

Long delay in STZ hitting leather exports hard

1 of 258