Government fully confident to defeat opposition’s no-trust move: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fully confident to defeat the opposition as it had the required numbers in the National Assembly. The PTI had nothing to worry as it was for the opposition to manage the support of majority for its no-confidence motion, he said talking to a private news channel. Shafqat said all the members of PTI and allied parties had full confidence in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, while many opposition members were also ready to join the treasury benches. Imran Khan was the only leader, who could steer the country out of all the crises, he added. The minister said difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was holding meetings with the ‘aggrieved” members of the provincial assembly to address their reservations.