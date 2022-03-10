Govt asks Speaker to convene NA session

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday emphasised that the country was in dire need of political stability and appealed to the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene the assembly’s session at the earliest so that the fate of opposition’s no-trust motion could be decided.

He said the country was not in a position to afford political chaos for a long time and added that the uncertainty gripping the country could come to an end only if the vote on the no-confidence motion is held at the earliest. Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar in Islamabad, he also urged the opposition parties to show to the media the strength of 172 members of the National Assembly required for the no-confidence motion to succeed. He said some legislators had told Prime Minister Imran Khan that both PML-N and the PPP had offered them millions of rupees in lieu of changing their loyalties and voting for the no-confidence motion.

Accusing former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of introducing horse trading in the country’s politics, he predicted, this time too, the opposition parties’ attempts to dislodge the PTI government would fail. The minister said it was Nawaz Sharif who had offered money to the legislators to overthrow Benazir Bhutto-led PPP’s government in 90s. He alleged that for Nawaz and Zardari the sole objective of doing politics was to loot the national exchequer.

Chaudhry claimed that the PTI had the support of at least 184 lawmakers in the National Assembly which he said was sufficient to doom the opposition’s motion. He said the government would not hold any talks with the opposition adding that, “we tried to talk to them on electoral reforms and other matters of public interest but they did not respond”. He said the fading popularity of the PPP and the PML-N due to their corruption would result in their downfall. He criticised PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif for saying that one of the reasons behind the no-trust move was PM Imran Khan’s recent criticism of the European Union in Mailsi. “Is the EU your aunt?” Chaudhry taunted as he explained that relationships between countries are based on national interests.

Fawad also hit out at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whose politics, he said, centered round his personal interests. Calling PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a ‘child’, the federal minister said he should bear this in mind that nobody was ready to contest election on a PPP ticket. He reminded the opposition that despite the fact that the ruling PTI did not have a majority in the Senate, it still managed to get bills passed from it.

In a major development ruling PTI has decided to keep its MNAs away from the National Assembly session which would be called to decide on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan moved by joint opposition.

“Preventing party MNAs from attending NA session is to ensure that no party MPs would commit floor crossing during the voting”, a source said.

The decision was taken at a series of political meetings chaired by Prime MInister Imran Khan after returning from Karachi at his Islamabad residence on Wednesday night.

The PM continued consultations with senior party leadership over the prevailing political situation and strategy as to how to counter the no confidence motion moved against him in the National Assembly.

PTI members of the Parliament also called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The MPs who called on the PM included Amir Talal Gopang,Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Khan Muhammad Jamali, Haji Imtiaz, Faizul Hasan Shah.

Senior party leader Ejaz Chaudhry also called on the Prime Minister and discussed the political situation.

Earlier Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan also held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about legal and constitutional aspects of the no-confidence motion and the summoning of the National Assembly session.

According to sources, the Attorney General told the Prime Minister that under the constitution the President of Pakistan has powers to summon the session of the National Assembly, however he cannot be forced to call the session at the earliest.

Khalid Javed Khan also told the PM that the Speaker of the National Assembly is bound to move the summary to the President within 15 days for convening of the session.

The Attorney General also told the PM that no court could direct the President for early summoning of the National Assembly.

“The Government has options to delay the convening of the National Assembly session”, the Attorney General reportedly told the PM.

NA speaker Asad Qaiser also remained in touch with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During consultations with party leaders it was decided that PTI MNAs would not attend the NA session which would be called to consider no- confidence.

PTI would nominate only one senior party leader to remain present in the National Assembly during the no-confidence proceedings.

A source said the decision to abstain from the session is to ensure that no party MNA indulged in floor crossing during the voting on no- confidence.

The decision comes after the statement of the Prime Minister that his MPs are being offered huge money to support the no confidence motion.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qaddus Bizanjo who belongs to Balochistan Awami Party has also reached Islamabad. BAP is an ally of the PTI. Bizanjo is expected to meet Prime MInister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore on Thursday where he would hold meetings with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Ch Sarwar besides meeting party MNAs and MPAs from Punjab.