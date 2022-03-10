Govt decides to wrap up no-trust move ahead of OIC meeting

Federal government has decided to wrap up no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot in Islamabad.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision was made at the government level that matters related to the no-trust move should be wrapped up before the OIC meeting as the country could not bear political turmoil at that time.

The matter related to the new chief minister Punjab will also be resolved ahead of the OIC meeting, they said adding that PML-Q and Jahangir Tareen group have conveyed their reservation over Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also decided to replace Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The sources said the prime minister, who arrived in Lahore today on a day-long visit, has constituted a committee to decide who will be the next chief minister of the province.

The development comes amid a flurry of political activity in the country after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the sources said the opposition has also decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Usman Buzdar government in Punjab. The no-trust motion could be submitted in the Punjab Assembly in the next 48 hours, they added.

On Tuesday, the joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat. The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move.