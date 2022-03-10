‘JKT group’ meets Parvez Elahi in Lahore

LAHORE – Following Chaudhrys’ disapproval of the move to replace Sardar Usman Buzdar with an estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan as the new Punjab chief minister, the JKT group on Wednesday reached out to the PML-Q leadership to seek support for their minus-Buzdar formula. A six-member delegation of Tareen group headed by Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here and tried to convince him on the need for changing of guard in Punjab.

Other members of the delegation included Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema, Aun Chaudhry, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Abdul Hayyi Dasti and Imran Shah.

Sources privy to the meeting said that Ch Parvez Elahi remained non-committal as he did not give any assurance to back the move by the alienated PTI members in the Punjab Assembly. He, however, agreed on continuation of the contacts with the JKT group.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Nauman Langrial himself admitted that there was no positive outcome of the meeting to be shared with the media.

A press statement issued by the PML-Q’s media wing said detailed consultation was held regarding the prevailing political situation with focus on the changing political situation of the Punjab. “Ch Parvez Elahi and Tareen Group agreed to continue contacts for the betterment of the province and the people”, it said.

Nauman Langrial also talked about the prospects of moving a no-trust motion by the Tareen group against the chief minister, according to the statement shared with the media. He pleaded that Punjab had been destroyed and it was time to come to the fore in the interest of the people. “We have come out for removal of Usman Buzdar, please support us”, the statement quoted Langrial as having said in the meeting. The JKT group leader also expressed his desire to meet Ch Shujat Hussain soon.

Responding to JKT group’s proposal of moving a no-trust motion against Usman Buzdar, Ch Parvez Elahi told them that presently a no-trust motion has already been submitted in the Assembly Secretariat against the prime minister, and it was not advisable to initiate such a move in Punjab. The PML-Q leader further stated that in view of the ever changing political situation, contacts with the JKT group will continue.

Ch Parvez Elahi also inquired about health of Jahangir Tareen and expressed good wishes for him.

In a related development, one of the members of JKT group Khurram Khan Leghari Wednesday announced to support Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in disagreement with the decision taken by other members of this group. He declared that it was not a consensus decision but the one taken by individuals. “I won’t be part of it”, he said

Khurram Leghari made this decision after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar. He expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sardar Usman Bazdar and vowed to thwart all conspiracies to split the party.

“PTI is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Usman Bazdar.

Together we will thwart the conspiracy to split the party”, he said, adding that politicians with hypocritical attitude will not be able to do anything.

Usman Buzdar said that dreams of the opposition will never come true. He said that Assembly members were his companions, and he always respected them. He said all legitimate works of the elected representatives had been done on priority basis.