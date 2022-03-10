News Desk

KP assembly passes resolution to pay homage to PM Imran

A resolution paying tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan was unanimously passed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan. The meeting unanimously passed the resolution moved by Shaukat Yousafzai to pay homage to PM Imran Khan.

During the proceedings of the provincial assembly, the opposition members chanted slogans against the resolution.

On the occasion PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai said that Imran Khan’s steps in controlling Coronavirus pandemic saved the economy and the House paid tribute to the leadership decisions of the Prime Minister.

The meeting also unanimously passed the resolution of Sameera Shams regarding women councilors. The text of the resolution stated that the meeting of Tehsil, Village and New Council should not be convened without the absence of women councilors.

The resolution stated that teaching hospitals should be set up in the divisional headquarters to reduce the rush of patients at the three major hospitals in Peshawar.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

NEPRA hikes power tariff by whopping Rs5.94 per unit

Islamabad

No confidence motion against PM to face embarrassing defeat: Murad

Lahore

PM meets CM, Governor Punjab to discuss political situation

Islamabad

Tareen group’s Asif Nakai decides to meet PM Imran

Islamabad

No need to worry as all lawmakers support me, PM tells party leadership

Islamabad

Govt decides to wrap up no-trust move ahead of OIC meeting

Islamabad

No-trust move: Sheikh Rasheed meets NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

National

PM Khan decides to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

National

FM Qureshi, OHCHR discuss need of international assistance in Afghanistan

National

Pervez Khattak’s brother likely to join JUI-F

1 of 179