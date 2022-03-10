News Desk

No confidence motion against PM to face embarrassing defeat: Murad

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the no confidence motion moved by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan will face an embarrassing defeat.

Speaking in Islamabad on Thursday, he recalled that the PTI government inflicted defeat to the opposition both on the political and parliamentary fronts in the past be it the passage of different bills in the parliament or the elections in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The Minister said the opposition will again face defeat and the PTI government will emerge stronger.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a sovereign foreign policy to the country.

