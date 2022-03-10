News Desk

No-trust move: Sheikh Rasheed meets NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and discussed matters related to no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources privy to the matter, Sheikh Rasheed held consultations over ways to foil no-trust move with Asad Qaiser at the Speaker House Islamabad.

The meeting which was also attended by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani discussed the date to summon the National Assembly session besides a strategy to gather people outside the Parliament during the no-trust move.

“All members who support Prime Minister Imran Khan will gather outside the Parliament during voting and will later celebrate the victory and failure of no-confidence move against Imran Khan,” he said while addressing a presser.

He said that the speaker has 14 days for convening the National Assembly session and he could summon on his own ill within the prescribed time. He, however, reiterated that the Opposition’s no-confidence move will turn into an April fool.

