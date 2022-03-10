News Desk

OIC Conference: Govt announces three holidays in Islamabad

The federal government on Thursday announced three holidays in Islamabad for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Conference to be held in Pakistan from March 22 to 24.

The public holidays has been announced in connection with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting from March 22 to March 24.

The Cabinet Division has issued notifications of public holidays in this regard, according to which all government institutions within the limits of the federal capital will remain closed during the three days.

According to the notification issued, March 23 will be a public holiday of Pakistan Day.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Development projects initiated throughout Punjab for first time: PM Imran

National

KP assembly passes resolution to pay homage to PM Imran

Business

NEPRA hikes power tariff by whopping Rs5.94 per unit

Islamabad

No confidence motion against PM to face embarrassing defeat: Murad

Lahore

PM meets CM, Governor Punjab to discuss political situation

Islamabad

Tareen group’s Asif Nakai decides to meet PM Imran

Islamabad

No need to worry as all lawmakers support me, PM tells party leadership

Islamabad

Govt decides to wrap up no-trust move ahead of OIC meeting

Islamabad

No-trust move: Sheikh Rasheed meets NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

National

PM Khan decides to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

1 of 178