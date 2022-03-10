OIC Conference: Govt announces three holidays in Islamabad

The federal government on Thursday announced three holidays in Islamabad for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Conference to be held in Pakistan from March 22 to 24.

The Cabinet Division has issued notifications of public holidays in this regard, according to which all government institutions within the limits of the federal capital will remain closed during the three days.

According to the notification issued, March 23 will be a public holiday of Pakistan Day.